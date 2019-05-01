Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 21 in blowout win
Bledsoe totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.
After a small performance in Game 1 in which he took only five shots, the Bucks actively got Bledsoe more involved. He drained seven of his 12 shot attempts, including three triples, and he knocked down all of his attempts from the charity stripe. Bledsoe needs to stay involved on offense if the Bucks want to win this series, so expect his usage to remain high.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong performance in win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Vintage performance in easy win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Big double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Tossed in first quarter•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads charge in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...