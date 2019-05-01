Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 21 in blowout win

Bledsoe totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

After a small performance in Game 1 in which he took only five shots, the Bucks actively got Bledsoe more involved. He drained seven of his 12 shot attempts, including three triples, and he knocked down all of his attempts from the charity stripe. Bledsoe needs to stay involved on offense if the Bucks want to win this series, so expect his usage to remain high.

