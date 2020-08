Bledsoe notched 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-7 FG, seven boards, eight assists and one block in 30 minutes of his team's 114-106 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Bledsoe couldn't find a shooting rhythm in the contest but he managed to reach double-digit scoring for the second time since the restart. He still managed to fill up the stat sheet in the contest, but his team falls to 2-4 since entering the bubble. He'll face the Wizards Tuesday.