Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops team-high 30 points

Bledsoe managed 30 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 victory over Portland.

Bledsoe led the way for the Bucks, hitting 11-of-21 from the field, ending with 30 points. After a slow start to the season, Bledsoe has turned things around quickly. He typically goes through periods during which he underperforms. Those with interest in Bledsoe should keep an eye on his production moving forward. It may only take one or two poor performances for frustration to set in and a buy-low opportunity may present itself.