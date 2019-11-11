Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Efficient outing against Thunder

Bledsoe had 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 win at the Thunder.

Bledsoe started the season slowly, but he has bounced back admirably in recent days and has scored 20 or more points in each of his last four games, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and averaging 5.5 assists over that span. The veteran point guard will look to extend his solid run of form Thursday against the Bulls.