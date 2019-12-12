Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Efficient shooting night

Bledsoe poured in 29 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) along with six assists, three rebounds and two steals in just 25 minutes during the Bucks' 127-112 victory over the Pelicans.

The Bucks were in command all night and Bledsoe had a large role in keeping the offense humming. Leading the Bucks to their 16th straight win, Bledsoe was the primary beneficiary of Giannis Antetonounmpo's (quad) absence. The five made threes were a season-high and the 29 points were his third best total of the season. He is now averaging 14.6 points per game.