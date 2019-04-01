Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Ends up sitting Sunday
Bledsoe (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Bucks' 136-135 overtime loss to the Hawks.
The Bucks announced prior to the contest that Bledsoe would be available off the bench, but he ultimately didn't play in what amounted to a rest day for the front end of the back-to-back set. Expect him to return to the starting five and take on a normal minutes load Monday versus the Nets.
