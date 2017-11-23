Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Excels against old teammates

Bledsoe posted 30 points (11-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-13 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 45 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime win over the Suns.

Bledsoe generated his best performance thus far in a Bucks uniform against his old squad, with only his game -high seven turnovers serving as a blemish on an otherwise dominant effort. The seven-year veteran was frequently booed by his former home fans, and with good reason, as Bledsoe frequently penetrated the Suns defense on his way to the second-highest scoring total for Milwaukee on the night. The 27-year-old has produced double-digit scoring efforts in six of his first seven games in his new digs, leaving to averages of 14.7 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals.