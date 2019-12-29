Play

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected back Monday

Bledsoe (leg) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Bledsoe has been on the shelf since Dec. 13 with a small fracture in his right leg, but it looks as though he'll be back on the floor before the end of the month. It's unclear at this point if Bledsoe will immediately reclaim his starting spot from Donte DiVincenzo.

