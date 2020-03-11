Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected back Thursday
Bledsoe (knee) is expected to return for Thursday's game against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe missed Monday's game against Denver with a sore knee, but he was able to put in a full practice Wednesday and should be back in the starting lineup Thursday night.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.