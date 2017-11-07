Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected to make Bucks debut Friday

Bledsoe is expected to make his debut for the Bucks on Friday against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

The Bucks play on Tuesday, though seemingly need more time to get Bledsoe caught up to speed before deploying him. He'll likely be the starting point guard for the team and should see 30-plus minutes. As a result, Malcolm Brogdon is a strong candidate see his role take a hit.