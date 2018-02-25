Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected to play through sore wrist Sunday
Bledsoe is dealing with a sore left wrist, but is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe reportedly suffered the injury late in Friday's overtime win over the Raptors. It doesn't appear to be anything serious though and coach Joe Prunty indicated he expects to have his guard available to play. That said, Bledsoe will still have the wrist reevaluated following pregame warmups, so it's a situation to monitor up until tip-off just to make sure Bledsoe plays as expected.
