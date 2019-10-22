Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Expected to start Thursday
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday that expects Bledsoe (ribs) to be in the starting lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
All signs over the last week or so have pointed towards Bledsoe being able to return for the start of the regular season, and it looks like, barring any last minute setbacks, that will be the case when the Bucks tip-off Thursday. Look for confirmation on Bledsoe's status to come in the next day or two.
