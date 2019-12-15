Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Facing two-week absence
Bledsoe was diagnosed with a right fibula avulsion fracture after an MRI on Saturday and will be out about two weeks.
The 29-year-old missed Saturday's win over the Cavaliers and may not be able to return in the second half of December. Donte DiVincenzo started in Bledsoe's place and figures to continue working in an increased role, as should George Hill.
