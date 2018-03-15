Bledsoe contributed 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Magic.

Bledsoe delivered a terrific all-around performance in this one, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time on four games while tying his highest assist total in exactly a month. He also tallied multiple steals for the sixth time in the last seven. Despite this effort, Bledsoe's role seemingly remains changeable on a nightly basis due to the wealth of options available on the roster.