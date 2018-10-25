Bledsoe contributed 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over Philadelphia.

Bledsoe was able to contribute across the board in Wednesday's impressive victory, finishing with 18 points, albeit on 6-of-18 shooting. The Bucks made a statement with an emphatic victory over the highly-fancied 76ers on a night when all the stars came out to play. Bledsoe is one of the more underrated fantasy producers, due in large part to the fact he plays behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will likely keep up this sort of pace for the rest of the season, going unnoticed in a lot of leagues.