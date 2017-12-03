Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Finishes with 19 points in victory

Bledsoe tallied 19 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 victory over Sacramento.

Bledsoe played another great game Saturday, adding another two assists in the process. He has slotted in well with his new team, and does not appear at all hampered by his previous injuries. His assist and rebound numbers are both down from last season, but this is likely due to the fact that he is playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a tendency to rack up these numbers on a regular basis.