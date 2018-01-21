Bledsoe scored 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five steals, three assists and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 loss to the 76ers.

It's the fifth time in the last eight games Bledsoe has recorded at least three swipes, and he extended his streak of games with at least one steal to 14. His scoring has become inconsistent -- he's topped 20 points just three times in that eight-game stretch, averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 boards, 3.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers -- but his defensive contributions make him a must-start even in shallower roto formats.