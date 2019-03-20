Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Full line in Tuesday's win
Bledsoe contributed 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.
Bledsoe struggled from the field and the charity stripe while committing four turnovers. Nevertheless, it was an otherwise very well-rounded stat line for the 29-year-old point guard, who was forced to shoulder a larger share of responsibility offensively in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle). Moreover, Malcolm Brogdon (foot) being out for the next six weeks means Bledsoe will likely be relied upon more than usual going forward, if not throughout the remainder of the regular season (given Milwaukee's three-game cushion for the top seed) than during round one of the playoffs.
