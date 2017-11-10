Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Goes through shootaround, still expected to make Bucks debut

Bledsoe went through shootaround Friday and is expected to make his Bucks debut later in the evening against the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe was dealt to the Bucks on Monday, but the trade wasn't finalized until a couple of days later, so he was unable to play in Tuesday's loss to the Cavs. The former-Sun was with the team at shootaround, and all signs point to him being an option for coach Jason Kidd on Friday, though it's unclear if he'll immediately enter the starting lineup.