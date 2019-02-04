Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Good to go Monday

Bledsoe (Achilles) is available to play Monday against the Nets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Bledsoe -- who missed Saturday's game -- has been cleared to play Monday after entering the day with a probable designation. Over his last five games, the point guard is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes.