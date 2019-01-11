Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Good to go vs. Wizards
Bledsoe (hamstring) will play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe was a surprise addition to the Bucks' injury report Friday morning with a sore left hamstring, but it isn't severe enough to keep him off the court. Bledsoe will now have played and started in all 41 games so far this season after being a full go Friday night.
