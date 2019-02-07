Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Grabs double-double in win
Bledsoe scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 win over the Wizards.
It's his fifth double-double of the season. Bledsoe has had trouble staying consistently productive working as the clear third wheel in the Bucks' offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but he's still averaging a solid 16.9 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers through 17 games to begin 2019.
