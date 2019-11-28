Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Hands out 10 dimes in win
Bledsoe totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over Atlanta.
Bledsoe was surprisingly passive on the offensive end during the victory, totaling just nine points on 4-of-9 shooting. Perhaps his mind was set on contributing in other ways as he put up numbers across the board, including 10 assists. Bledsoe is consistently one of the more scrutinized players in terms of fantasy value. Much of this is unwarranted but it does afford managers the opportunity to try and buy low on a regular basis.
