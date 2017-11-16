Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has best game in victory

Beldsoe totaled 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over the Pistons.

Bledsoe continued to look more comfortable in his new surroundings, as he begins to find his place in the offense. His scoring has been consistent over his first four games, but his owners will be delighted to see his defensive numbers increasing, as well as his assists. Bledsoe has not played alongside this sort of talent for many years, so it is to be expected that it will take some time for him to return to his old form.