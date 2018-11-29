Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Has quiet night in narrow victory
Bledsoe totaled just seven points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Bulls.
Bledsoe had scored in double-digits in 10 consecutive games prior to this one, where he ended with just seven points. He attempted just three field-goals so it is not as though his shot wasn't falling. This was simply a night not suited to Bledsoe and he will look to bounce back in Saturday's game against the Knicks.
