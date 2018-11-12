Bledsoe totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Denver.

Bledsoe continues to trend in the right direction despite scoring just 12 points Sunday. Scoring for this team is quite often shared around but it has been his improved efforts on the defensive end that has buoyed his overall value. He has recorded five steals across his last two games after managing just three in his previous eight games. Defense is where a large portion of his value lies and if he can stay at this level moving forward, owners will be thrilled.