Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Improved performance in tough loss

Bledsoe totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to Toronto.

Bledsoe rebounded from his disappointing effort in Game 4, finishing with 20 points in 34 minutes Thursday. Despite five players ending with double-digits, the Bucks were unable to produce the victory for their home fans and must now head North for what is a must-win game Saturday. Bledsoe has certainly not been at his best over the past few games but the coaching staff will be hoping for a vintage type performance once again as they attempt to force a series decider in Milwaukee on Monday.

