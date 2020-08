Bledsoe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

In his first action since joining the team in Orlando, Bledsoe will immediately slot back into the starting five at point guard, while George Hill gets the nod at shooting guard with Wesley Matthews (calf) sitting out. Coach Mike Budenholzer previously noted that Bledsoe's minutes will likely be limited Tuesday after the guard missed all of Milwaukee's scrimmages, as well as its first two seeding games.