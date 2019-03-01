Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Inks 4-year, $70 million extension
Bledsoe has agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension with the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Bucks have decided not to wait until the offseason to work things out with Bledsoe, signing the 29-year-old point guard to a long-term deal prior to the upcoming playoffs. Bledsoe has proven to be a centerpiece in Milwaukee's gameplan, averaging 15.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 29.2 minutes.
