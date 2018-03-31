Bledsoe generated 39 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and four steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Bledsoe tallied 11 of his 39 points in overtime, including nine straight to open the extra period. The veteran point guard's scoring total was a season high, as well, and extended what has been a torrid shooting stretch. Factoring in Friday's line, Bledsoe is draining a blistering 63.2 percent of his 13.6 attempts over the last five games, including 43.5 percent of his tries from distance.