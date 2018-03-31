Bledsoe generated 39 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and four steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Bledsoe tallied 11 of his 39 points in overtime, including nine straight to open the extra period. The veteran point guard's scoring total was a season high, as well, and extended what has been a torrid shooting stretch. Factoring in Friday's line, Bledsoe is draining a blistering 63.2 percent of his 13.6 attempts over the last five games, including 43.5 percent of his tries from distance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories