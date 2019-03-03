Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Late scratch Saturday

Bledsoe is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to back soreness, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Bledsoe, after logging 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Lakers and contributing 31 points, is dealing with a sore back. Malcolm Brogdon (foot) is also out, so the Bucks' backcourt will be very thin for Saturday's contest. Isaiah Canaan, Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton figure to see plenty of extra run.