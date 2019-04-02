Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads charge in win

Bledsoe scored a game-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-121 win over the Nets.

The five steals tied his season high, while the scoring performance was Bledsoe's best since he dropped 31 on the Lakers on March 1. The guard just got a rest Sunday, but with the Bucks on the brink of clinching the best record in the NBA, he could sit again over the team's final four games once they have home court advantage in the playoffs locked up.