Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team in rout of Heat

Bledsoe scored a team-high 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in only 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 win over the Heat.

Seven different Bucks players, including all five starters, scored in double digits in the rout, with Bledsoe leading the balanced attack, and it was a sign of how little pressure the Heat defense was able to apply that the point guard recorded zero fouls or turnovers on the evening. Thanks to the extra rest he was able to get in this one, look for Bledsoe to handle a heavier workload, and perhaps post even better numbers, in Wednesday's road matchup against the Grizzlies.