Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team in rout of Heat
Bledsoe scored a team-high 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in only 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 win over the Heat.
Seven different Bucks players, including all five starters, scored in double digits in the rout, with Bledsoe leading the balanced attack, and it was a sign of how little pressure the Heat defense was able to apply that the point guard recorded zero fouls or turnovers on the evening. Thanks to the extra rest he was able to get in this one, look for Bledsoe to handle a heavier workload, and perhaps post even better numbers, in Wednesday's road matchup against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.