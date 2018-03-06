Bledsoe posted 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Monday's 92-89 loss to the Bucks.

Bledsoe accomplished the rare feat of outdoing Giannis Atetokounmpo as the leading scorer despite an off night for his jump shot, as he went two-for-10 from long range. Despite the Bucks' inconsistencies, Bledsoe remains one of the more consistent point guards in the league and is a must-start in all formats.