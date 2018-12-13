Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team with 26 points

Bledsoe posted 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Pacers.

Bledsoe was the only source of offense in this game for the Bucks, as he missed just two shots inside arc all night. His strong effort will need better support if the Bucks hope to get a win next time out against the Cavs.