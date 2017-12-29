Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team with 26 points

Bledsoe finished with 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, five steals and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-96 victory over Minnesota.

Bledsoe was dynamic down the stretch as the Bucks erased a 20 point third quarter deficit to record an impressive victory. Bledsoe continues to be an excellent fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and is playing the best basketball he has played in a number of seasons. Predictably, his scoring is down from last season, however, his defensive numbers have increased across the board. He is also starting to form some nice combinations with Malcolm Brogdon, who continues to see nice run off the bench. Things are trending up for the young team as they continue to make a push for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.