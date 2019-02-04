Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Likely to play Monday

Bledsoe (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Bledsoe had previously been listed as probable with the sore left Achilles ahead of Saturday's game against Washington before being ruled out of the Bucks' eventual 131-115 victory. With that in mind, his probable designation shouldn't be viewed as a guarantee that he'll play Monday, though that seems to be a likely outcome. Expect the Bucks to formally clarify Bledsoe's status in the hours leading up to the 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff.