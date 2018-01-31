Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bledsoe (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe started Monday's win over the 76ers, but he departed early in the game and curiously sat out the remainder of the contest. It was revealed afterward that he's battling a minor ankle issue, though interim coach Joe Prunty did note that Bledsoe could have returned to the game had it been necessary. The point guard was able to go through parts of Wednesday's practice, and at this point he should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Doesn't return with sore ankle•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 14 points in win over Brooklyn•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: No longer on injury report•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Five steals in Saturday's loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Contributes 21 points Friday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...