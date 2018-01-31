Bledsoe (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe started Monday's win over the 76ers, but he departed early in the game and curiously sat out the remainder of the contest. It was revealed afterward that he's battling a minor ankle issue, though interim coach Joe Prunty did note that Bledsoe could have returned to the game had it been necessary. The point guard was able to go through parts of Wednesday's practice, and at this point he should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Timberwolves.