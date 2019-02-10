Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Lone bright spot in loss

Bledsoe contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Bledsoe was one of the few Bucks who seemingly showed up on the second game of the back-to-back set. His scoring tally paced Milwaukee on a night when Giannis Antetkounmpo sat out with knee soreness, while his rebounding total was second only to that of Khris Middleton's. Bledsoe's shot has been encouragingly sharp since late January, as he's now drained 50.0 percent or more of his attempts in five of his last six games, including 62.5 percent of his three-point tries over the last three contests.