Bledsoe's workload could increase Saturday against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bledsoe played 18 minutes in his first game back in 23 in the second game, so it's possible we see Bledsoe garner minutes in the upper-20s Saturday against the Mavs. In his first two bubble appearances, Bledsoe totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.