Bledsoe (ankle) registered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.

The veteran point guard posted his second consecutive single-digit scoring tally in a non-injury-shortened game, as his shooting struggles persisted for a third consecutive contest. Bledsoe has shot just 31.4 percent (11-for-35) over that aforementioned three-game sample, leading to his least productive multi-game stretch of the season. Despite the current struggles, the projected extended absence of backcourt mate Malcolm Brogdon (quadriceps) should result in Bledsoe taking on a larger offensive role overall for the foreseeable future.