Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: No fractured bones
Bledsoe (ribs) did not fracture any bones and is instead dealing with fractured cartilage between two of his ribs, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Initial reports suggested Bledsoe sustained a small fracture to his ribs, and while that's not completely untrue, the fact that it's fractured cartilage -- rather than bone -- means his return will be a matter of pain tolerance. As such, Velazquez suggests that it's possible Bledsoe could return before the 2-to-3-week timetable, meaning there's a chance he could be available for opening night on Oct. 24 in Houston.
