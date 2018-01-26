Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: No longer on injury report
Bledsoe (ankle) is no longer on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Nets.
Bledsoe was originally on the injury report as probable due to some soreness in his left ankle, but that has apparently subsided enough for him to unquestionably take the floor. Over the past six games, he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 rebounds per game.
