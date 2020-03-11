Play

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Not on injury report

Bledsoe (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus Boston.

Bledsoe went through a full contact practice Wednesday and the team heavily implied that he would play, so his removal from the injury report is in line with what we expected. Bledsoe should step back into the starting lineup at his usual point guard spot.

