Play

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Not playing Monday

Bledsoe (knee) is out for Monday's game against Denver, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe was being considered doubtful for Monday's clash, so this development isn't a surprise. Pat Connaughton will draw the start at point guard Monday as the Bucks elect to shake things up.

More News
Our Latest Stories