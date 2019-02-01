Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Nursing Achilles issue

Bledsoe is probable for Saturday's game against Washington due to left Achilles soreness.

Though it appears Bledsoe is battling through some soreness, he's expected to be on the court come Saturday. If his condition takes a turn for the worse, George Hill or Malcolm Brogdon could slot in as Milwaukee's starting point guard.

