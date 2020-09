Bledsoe (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Heat.

Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Bledsoe was able to go through practice, but it was only a light session that did not include much full-contact work. Bledsoe appears to be trending in the right direction, but he could ultimately end up as a game-time decision, as was the case entering Monday's Game 1.