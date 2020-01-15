Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Only plays 21 minutes

Bledsoe had 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 win over the Knicks.

Bledsoe missed eight games during December, but he has delivered some good figures since returning form injury and he is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 boards and 3.6 assists over his last eight contests. He hasn't topped the 25-minute mark in four of those eight games, but he should be in line for a bigger workload Thursday at home against the Celtics.