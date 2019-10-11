Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Bledsoe will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks with a small fracture in his ribs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This news suggests that Bledsoe, who was originally diagnosed with an oblique strain, will at least miss the regular-season opener against the Rockets on Oct. 24 and will be close to returning Oct. 26 at home against the Heat. George Hill stands the most to gain from Bledsoe's upcoming absence.