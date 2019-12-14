Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Out Saturday

Bledsoe (lower leg) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bledsoe suffered a right shin contusion in Friday's victory over the Grizzlies and was unable to return. The Bucks will err on the side of caution in the second leg of a back-to-back set by keeping him out against the Cavs. As a result, George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo figure to see some extra run. Bledsoe's next chance to play will come Monday against the Mavericks.